Man struck, dragged by car on W Scottsdale parking garage ramp

A man was struck and dragged a short distance after laying down on the W Scottsdale parking garage ramp, according to Scottsdale police.

Around 10:45 p.m., Scottsdale officers responded to the W Scottsdale for a reported collision involving a pedestrian.

Investigators learned that a man had been lying down on a ramp leading from the ground level to the lower level parking garage, police said.

He was then struck by a vehicle being driven by a valet driver and dragged a short distance.

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The collision remains under investigation at this time, police said.

