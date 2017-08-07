Mesa family donates solar eclipse glasses to school

The Messick family are making sure their school will be putting safety before 'fun' during this month's total solar eclipse.(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Mesa family is making sure their school will be putting safety before 'fun' during this month's total solar eclipse.

Robert Messick and his family are excited for the solar eclipse on August 21.

"To see it real time and to see it live is a totally new experience for most of the people in Arizona," Messick said.

Here in Arizona, we'll see about 70 percent of the sun shaded.

The family talked to the principal of O'Conner Elementary School to get glasses for every student and staff member to see the eclipse safely.

They asked for donations and got the materials to make about 650 pairs of glasses.

"We taped those two together and you could look through it," said Kimberlie Messick.

"You couldn't see much, you could only see the brightest parts."

The family made sure they haven't left anybody out.

"We get new student soften so we will get extra pairs of glasses," said William Messick.

On the week of August 21, Messick family will be heading to Tennessee to visit other family members.

When they get there, they will see the full eclipse with glasses in tow.

