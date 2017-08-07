Glendale PD seek help locating missing 50-year-old woman

Posted: Updated:
By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Connect
Maria Calderon, 50, was last seen near 61st Avenue and Palmaire Avenue? around 3 p.m. Sunday after her daughter left for work. (Source: Glendale PD) Maria Calderon, 50, was last seen near 61st Avenue and Palmaire Avenue? around 3 p.m. Sunday after her daughter left for work. (Source: Glendale PD)

The Glendale Police Department needs the community's help in locating a missing 50-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Maria Calderon, 50, was last seen near 61st Avenue and Palmaire Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday after her daughter left for work. 

She left in an unknown direction wearing a brown three-quarter-inch shirt, blue jeans, light blue shoes and pink rosary.

Calderon is 5'04" with brown eyes and gray hair.

If anyone has seen Calderon, please call Glendale police at 623-930-3000.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.