Glendale PD seek help locating missing 50-year-old woman

The Glendale Police Department needs the community's help in locating a missing 50-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Maria Calderon, 50, was last seen near 61st Avenue and Palmaire Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday after her daughter left for work.

She left in an unknown direction wearing a brown three-quarter-inch shirt, blue jeans, light blue shoes and pink rosary.

Calderon is 5'04" with brown eyes and gray hair.

If anyone has seen Calderon, please call Glendale police at 623-930-3000.

