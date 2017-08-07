The Latest: No judge's ruling on initiative law challenge

PHOENIX (AP) -- The Latest on Latest on a legal challenge to a new Arizona law making it easier to block citizen initiatives (all times local):

5 p.m.

A judge considering whether a new law tightening the legal standard for challenges to citizen initiatives meets constitutional muster hasn't issued a ruling yet.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sherry Stephens had told lawyers after a two-day hearing last month that she'd rule by Friday.

It's unclear when the ruling will come now.

Attorneys representing advocacy groups argued the Legislature overstepped its bounds when it passed the law making it easier to challenge initiatives. They also said lawmakers outlined their unconstitutional motives when they said the changes were needed because of their inability to change voter-approved laws.

A lawyer for the Legislature and the state solicitor general told Stephens lawmakers were within their rights to overrule decades of state Supreme Court precedent holding initiative efforts to lower legal standards.

Whichever side prevails is likely to appeal.

