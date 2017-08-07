Police ID woman hit, killed by suspected drunk driver in Phoenix crash

Thomas Road is closed from 37th Avenue to 39th Avenue while police investigate and clean up the scene of the crash. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police said the suspected male drunk driver, who had a passenger in his vehicle, was driving westbound on Thomas Road when he crossed the median for unknown reasons, striking a car with two females head on.

An alleged drunk driver collided head on with another vehicle, killing one and critically injuring himself, along with another person in Phoenix.

An alleged drunk driver collided head-on with another vehicle in Phoenix Sunday, killing a Valley woman and injuring himself and two others.

The woman who died has been identified as 52-year-old Ramona Dewhurst. The passenger who was in her car was injured and remains hospitalized.

The suspect also remains in the hospital. The passenger who was in the suspect's car was treated and released.

The collision occurred near Thomas Road and 37th Avenue sometime Sunday night.

Police said the suspected male drunk driver was driving westbound on Thomas Road when he crossed the median for unknown reasons, striking Dewhurst's car head-on.

Three of the four victims had to be extricated by Phoenix firefighters.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and her passenger, along with the suspected drunk driver, were transported to a local hospital with multisystem trauma. The other passenger was out of the vehicle on arrival and suffered minor injuries.

Thomas Road was closed from 37th Avenue to 39th Avenue while police investigated and cleaned up the scene of the crash.

CLOSED - Thomas Rd between 37th Ave. to 39th Ave. due to an incident. #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) August 7, 2017

