PD: Man runs from Loop 101 crash, enters a family home in Phoenix

A suspect was taken away by police in handcuffs with a dog bite after allegedly running from a crash scene and entering a stranger's home Sunday night, according to Phoenix police.

The suspect abandoned his upside down vehicle on the Loop 101 freeway near Camelback Road and was spotted jumping over fences to hide out in a nearby house, police said.

Family members inside the home said the strange man sneaked into their home through the garage door and hid in one of their closets. A grandmother and several of her grandchildren were home at the time.

The grandmother called police, and officers were able to safely remove the entire family and their dog from the home.

A police K-9 found the unarmed suspect hiding in the closet, and bit him on the head, officials said. The suspect was taken away in an ambulance.

It is still unclear why the suspect may have fled the crash scene.

