Samardzija, Giants beat Diamondbacks 6-3 to take series

The Arizona Diamondbacks are heading home still holding the second NL wild-card spot in spite of a second series loss to the last-place Giants this season.

Not exactly what manager Tory Lovullo expected from his ballclub in the thick of a playoff race.

One day after losing to the Giants in extra innings, the Diamondbacks came up short again after committing a pair of costly errors and repeatedly failing with runners in scoring position during a 6-3 loss.

That ended a 5-5 road trip that marked by numerous missed opportunities.

"These guys are built to understand that there are going to be certain challenges and you just have to give it your best effort in the right situation," Lovullo said. "They're giving a tremendous effort. The bottom line is it just came down to poor execution at times."

Jeff Samardzija pitched into the seventh inning to win his third consecutive for San Francisco.

Samardzija (7-11) allowed three runs on five hits before leaving after giving up a one-out single to Katel Marte then walking Chris Hermann in the seventh. Albert Suarez retired seven batters for his first career save.

The Giants entered the day with the second-worst record in the NL, but jumped on Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin early and held on to win the series. Arizona has dropped four of its last seven.

"It's a part of the game," Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta said. "We just have to keep working, just have to keep doing what we're doing."

Hunter Pence hit a two-run single, Jarrett Parker homered and threw a runner out at the plate, and Nick Hundley drove in two runs for San Francisco.

Paul Goldschmidt had an RBI double and Daniel Descalso singled in a run for Arizona, which lost its second series to San Francisco this season.

"With what we've been through, it's been nice to take a series against a club that's having a very good year on both sides," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

Parker homered off Corbin (8-11) in the second, a two-out, two-run shot that put the Giants in front for good. Pence tacked on a bases-loaded single in the third after an error by Marte at shortstop extended the inning.

Parker also made a big defensive play in the third when he caught Marte's flyball to left field then threw out J.D. Martinez at the plate.

Corbin allowed six runs, three of them earned, over six innings and matched his career-high of 10 strikeouts.

"It felt pretty good, but that pitch to Parker, that's where he hits it," Corbin said. "Should've went slider there. Fastball in, and left the fastball middle down. I've got to do a better job getting out of those innings and minimizing damage."

Diamondbacks infielder Brandon Drury was hit in the head by a pitch from Cory Gearrin while pinch-hitting in the seventh. Drury fell backward after getting hit but stayed in the game. Two days earlier, Giants first baseman Brandon Belt was hit in the head by a curveball from Anthony Banda.

BEATING THE RUNDOWN

Giants leadoff hitter Gorkys Hernandez doubled in the fifth but got caught in a rundown between second and third. Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb chased Hernandez back to second and tossed the ball to Descalso, who dropped the ball. When Descalso bent to grab the ball, Hernandez tumbled over him and made it safely to the bag.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Closer Mark Melancon threw on the side and is likely to make another rehab appearance Tuesday or Wednesday. ... Belt (concussion) continues to rest and may not accompany the team on its upcoming road trip.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Following a day off Monday, RHP Zack Godley (5-4 ,2.86 ERA) faces the Los Angeles Dodgers in Arizona. Godley has not allowed a run over his past 13 innings.

Giants: LHP Matt Moore (3-11, 5.80 ERA) makes his second start this season against the Chicago Cubs when the two teams play Monday at AT&T Park. Moore is winless since June 20.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.