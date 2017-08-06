Two seriously injured after collision in Phoenix

An accident on 87th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road injured two people. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Airbags deployed on this car after it hit a wall during an accident. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two people were seriously hurt in a collision Sunday in Phoenix on Lower Buckeye Road at 87th Avenue.

Phoenix police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said the accident happened around 5 p.m. and caused airbags to deploy on one of the cars after it careened into a nearby wall.

The two drivers were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Fortune said the intersection would be restricted as the investigation continued. The cause of the accident is still undetermined.

