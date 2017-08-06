IRS warns tax professionals against email fraud

A fraudulent software update targeting tax professionals could be putting your information at risk.

The new scam comes under the guise of an email with the subject line "Software Support Update" and highlights an "Important Software System Upgrade." The email thanks the user for their continued business and prompts the recipient to follow a link embedded in the email to revalidate their login credentials to upgrade their software.

When tax professionals revalidate their passwords their software is not updated, instead cyber criminals steal the credentials and are given access to client information.

These emails are created from a template similar to legitimate service updates, but the IRS and state tax agencies warn that these emails are fraudulent.

Software providers do not embed links into emails asking them to validate passwords. Also, tax professionals and taxpayers should never open a link or an attachment from a suspicious email.

If you suspect a tax-related email is phishing ploy, send it to phishing@irs.gov.

