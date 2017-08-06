Landscaper survives third bee attack in southern Arizona

Ignacio Arellano, 53, survived the third bee attack in Arizona after he was attacked while trimming trees. (Source: 3TV/ CBS 5)

A 53-year-old landscaper is being treated at a Tucson hospital after being attacked by a swarm of bees while he was working at a resort.

Sheriff Tony Estrada sayid Ignacio Arellano was trimming a tree on Thursday when a branch broke, sending bees straight for his face and head. He says the man is conscious and talking to the nurses.

It was the third bee attack in southern Arizona this week.

On Wednesday, 75-year-old Ralph Heintz died after being stung over a 100 times at the Rio Rico Golf Club. Family members say Heintz was allergic to bees.

A landscaper died after being attacked and stung while he was at a home outside of Tucson on July 31. Pima County officials identified him as 48-year-old Danny Martinez.

