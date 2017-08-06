Phoenix police arrest suspect for stealing hospital equipment

Nichols is charged with theft and two counts of third degree burglary. (Phoenix Police Department)

Phoenix police have arrested a Glendale man for allegedly stealing laptop computers and television sets from a Phoenix hospital.

On July 24, Brian Leroy Nichols, 35, was allegedly seen on surveillance video sneaking around the basement of Abrazo Central Campus Hospital near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

According to police reports, Nichols took three laptops from basement classrooms that were closed with the lights turned off.

Police say he then stashed them under a staircase in the south building where he had made a bed using a gurney mattress where he reportedly stayed numerous times.

Two of the three laptops were sold to an unidentified friend for $50. The third computer was found in Nichols’ possession.

Earlier that month, on July 5, police say Nichols stole five 55-inch televisions from the fourth and sixth floor of the hospital.

He allegedly removed the televisions from unoccupied rooms and wheeled them out a backdoor on a gurney to an accomplice under a bed sheet.

Nichols told the police that he does have a drug problem and used the money he received for the stolen items to purchase drugs and food.

Nichols is charged with theft and two counts of third degree burglary.

