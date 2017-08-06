Mesa police investigating suspicious death as a homicide

Last night Mesa police were called to an apartment near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue for a suspicious death. According to Detective Steve Berry, the call was initiated because a relative had not heard from the victim.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male victim, identified as 33-year-old Matthew Hayes, deceased inside his apartment. Officers did not initially see any trauma to him but deemed the scene suspicious and detectives were called out, Berry said.

Berry said that through the investigation, detectives did discover trauma to Hayes and the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

