Dry weather continues for the Valley through next week

A break from the monsoon will continue for part two of the weekend and through next week for the Valley of the Sun.

A dry air mass tracking in from the southwest is suppressing thunderstorm development for most of Arizona as high pressure remains situated across northwestern Mexico.

A few thunderstorms are possible across the Arizona/Utah border Sunday afternoon. The main threats are lightning and localized heavy rain. A 'hit or miss' type storm can't be ruled out across the Mogollon Rim or White Mountains over the next several days, but overall, weather will be quiet through at least Thursday.

High pressure will situate itself toward southern New Mexico by the end of the week and into next weekend, opening the door for monsoon moisture to return to Arizona again, and bringing a slight chance of storms to the Valley forecast for next Saturday.

Until then, daytime highs will climb and hit levels that are well above normal for this time of the year.

In Metro Phoenix, look for a high of 106 Sunday, with 110 by Wednesday. Afternoon dew points will be in the 40s. Highs will slowly start to dip as monsoon moisture returns next weekend.

