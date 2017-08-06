10 Phoenix restaurants where kids eat free

On some days, it's easier to dine out than to cook at home.

But families don’t have to break their budget when they go out.

Here are 10 restaurants in the Valley where children can eat for free.

NYPD Pizza

Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., children 10 and under who dine in at any NYPD pizza location will get a free meal. This offer happens when adults purchase a meal including a small pizza.

Two kids can eat free with a purchase of any medium, large, or Sicilian pizza. The free meals include pizza bites, spaghetti marinara or spaghetti with meatball meal.

The best news for children, the meals are served with a drink and an ice cream sundae. This offer is only valid while dining in.

Location: NYPD Pizza has 12 locations throughout the Valley. For more information, click here.

18 Degrees Neighborhood Grill at the Ice Den

Every Tuesday, children can get a free meal with any purchase of an adult meal.

The free menu includes a grilled cheese sandwich, chicken fingers, burger, and one topping of pizza.

The meal does come with a choice of fries or fruit.

Location: 9375 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale.

For more information, visit 18-degrees.com.

Clubhouse Grill

This sports bar and grill offers free meals to children 10 and under every day.

This offer is only valid with purchase of an adult meal and dine-in only.

The menu includes a grilled cheese sandwich, cheeseburger and a pancake breakfast.

Location: 14175 W. Indian School Rd, Goodyear.

For more information, click here.

Denny’s

Yes, even one of the most famous diners offers free kids meals.

While it varies by days, up to two children ages, 10 and under can eat free per one regular adult meal.

Drinks are not included in this deal.

Some of the free meals offered include chicken nuggets, hamburger, grilled cheese and a build-your-own Junior Grand Slam.

Location: There are about 30 locations Valleywide. For more information, click here.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Children ages 12 and under eat free on Sunday with a purchase of an adult meal

The free meals include a barbecue sandwich and chicken nuggets.

A drink and ice cream are included.

Location: Dickey's has 10 locations in the Valley. For more information, click here.

IKEA Tempe

A popular place to shop for furniture, you wouldn’t expect this to have a restaurant.

But IKEA has a restaurant which may an excellent way to get a free kids meal while shopping.

IKEA’s Tempe restaurant offers a free kids meal.

While the offers change, it may include chicken tenders, meatballs and macaroni and cheese. A side and drink are included.

Location: 2110 W. IKEA Way, Tempe

For more information on the restaurant, click here.

Uncle Bear’s Bar and Grill

Every Wednesday, children 12 and under eat free with a purchase of an adult meal.

The free menu includes a burger, chicken tenders, quesadilla and some macaroni and cheese.

Location: Uncle Bear’s has three valley locations.

To see the complete list, click here.

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers

At their Shea location, children ages 12 and under can eat free with a purchase of an adult meal on Tuesdays.

The meals include grilled cheese sandwich, hot dog, chicken tenders and cheeseburger sliders.

The meal does include a drink and fries.

Location: Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers currently has six valley locations. To see the complete list, click here.

Chelsea’s Kitchen

Every day from 3 p.m., to 6 p.m., kids 12 and under can eat free with a purchase of an adult meal.

The free meals include grilled cheese, macaroni and cheese and fish.

The meals do come with a drink.

Location: 5040 N. 40th St., Phoenix. For more information, click here.

St. Francis

Children 10 and under can eat free every day with any purchase of an adult meal per kids meal.

The free meals include a kids pizza, scrambled eggs and toast, fruit salad and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Location: 111 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix. For more information, click here.

