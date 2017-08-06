MCSO needs public's help after boat accident involving teenager

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Lake Patrol Division is asking for the public's help, after a boat accident involving a teenager.

The accident occurred at Bartlett Lake around 1:15 p.m on Saturday, August 5.

A 15-year-old was operating a personal watercraft, and that watercraft collided with a speedboat.

While good Samaritans were tending to the aid of the severely injured teenager, the speedboat involved left the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to speak to the owner and operator of the speedboat.

The speedboat may have had a black canopy top and the hull color was possibly light gray, with tones of charcoal and black.

One of the occupants was possibly a Hispanic female in her late teens the to early 20s, with long black hair.

The teen victim is recovering in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit, his mother said Sunday.

If you were involved in helping at the scene or witnessed any suspicious activity at the boat ramps around that time please contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at (602) 876-1011.

