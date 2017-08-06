Peoria fire crews battle brush fire caused by downed power lines

Peoria fire crews battled a brush fire Saturday night that was caused by downed power lines near Lake Pleasant.

Earlier in the evening, Peoria Fire-Medical responded to reports of downed power lines near SR 74 and Lake Pleasant.

Those lines sparked a blazing brush fire.

In the video, which was posted on the department's Facebook page, you can actually hear the buzzing and crackling of power lines as they got scorched in the flames.

Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control. No one was hurt.

Downed power lines have been causing some big problems around many parts of the Valley.

Lines and power poles snapped in Thursday's storm, and the damage knocked out power to thousands of residents.

The area near 36th Street and Shea Boulevard was hit hard by the monsoon storm.

More than dozen power poles in that community were toppled by the high winds. Part of Shea was expected to remain closed throughout the weekend because of storm damage.

