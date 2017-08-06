Kurt Warner's rags-to-riches tale takes him to Hall of Fame

The Associated Press

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - The rags-to-riches tale of Kurt Warner has taken him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The quarterback who went from grocery store worker to winning two NFL MVP awards and one league title, reinvigorating two moribund franchises along the way, was inducted into the shrine Saturday night.

"People say Hollywood couldn't have written it any better," Warner said. "After this, they don't have a chance."

Warner was an afterthought with the St. Louis Rams, an obscure backup. When starter Trent Green tore up his knee in a preseason game, coach Dick Vermeil turned to the untested Warner. A few months later, both were hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and Warner was the Super Bowl MVP.

Warner led the Rams to an NFC championship in 2001 and took the Arizona Cardinals to the Super Bowl for the 2008 season, barely losing to Pittsburgh in the final seconds.

Undrafted by the NFL and a veteran of the Arena Football League and NFL Europe, Warner also played briefly with the New York Giants in his 12 pro seasons.

"The road to our dreams has many detours," he said, mentioning how a Wheaties box with Dan Marino on the cover inspired him to find a way back into football.

Warner was presented for induction by his wife, Brenda.



Congratulations @kurt13warner on your induction to the @ProFootballHOF! Dominant on the field, a generous class act off the field. #PFHOF17 pic.twitter.com/W1ccrKajDd — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) August 6, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.