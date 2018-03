Funnel cloud spotted over Prescott Valley

The skies over Phoenix were clear this weekend, but folks in Prescott Valley were reporting sightings of a funnel cloud!

Viewers sent pictures and video of what appeared to be a "cold air funnel cloud " that appeared around 11 a.m.

Cold-air funnel clouds (vortices) are usually short-lived and generally much weaker than the vortices produced by supercells. Although cold-air funnels rarely make ground contact, they sometimes down briefly and become weak tornadoes or waterspouts.

Our meteorologists tell us there were no reports of this funnel cloud touching down, and it did not carry any threat.

There were no reports of damage.

