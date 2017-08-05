West Valley man survives three days stranded outside Crown King

When Mick Ohman hiked out for help, he left messages in his car in case help arrived when he was away. (Photos courtesy: Andrew Austin)

A day trip to Crown King turned into a nightmare for a west Valley man when taking the road less traveled nearly killed him.

Mick Ohman wanted to find a scenic route home after a day trip on July 27, but he wound up on a steep and rocky road. His transmission broke and he was stranded with a couple snacks and very little water.

By day two he was tired, dehydrated, and terrified. He had hiked out for help, leaving messages in his car in case help arrived when he was away, but he found no signs of life.

Finally, on day three, he crossed paths with dirt biker Troy Haverland.

“We startled each other,” says Ohman. “He didn’t expect to see me out there in the middle of nowhere in la la land."

Ohman says he hopped on the bike with Haverland and the two drove about an hour to Lake Pleasant where Ohman connected with sheriff’s deputies.

Ohman credits his survival to Haverland, whom he calls a hero. Ohman says his faith helped him get through the ordeal.

“I never got really desperate,” says Ohman. “Worried? Oh, yeah. [I was] second guessing every move I made. It was like a big chess game for me.”

