Sweet! New Jelly Bellies have Krispy Kreme flavors

Got a sweet tooth?

You can't go wrong with Krispy Kreme doughnuts.. or with Jelly Bellies.

But now, you can have them both in one bite.

Jelly Belly has partnered with Krispy Kreme for a line of doughnut-inspired candies.

The line will feature the pastry brand's most popular flavors: Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced, Glazed Blueberry Cake, Cinnamon Apple Filled, and Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles.

The candies are available online and they should be hitting some stores later this month.



