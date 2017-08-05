Summer Heat and Air Quality

Summer heat and air quality

Posted: Updated:
By Ashlee DeMartino, 3TV/CBS 5 Weekend Weather Anchor
Connect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

We’ve all seen the haze hanging over the Valley, clouding up our skies with a nasty brown color. That wonderful-looking sky is brought to us by pollution.

Air pollution in Arizona is bad. In fact, reports have been coming out for years that Phoenix ranks one of the worst cities in the nation.

Back in 2016, in a report by the American Lung Association, they ranked Phoenix number five on its list of most polluted cities in the nation.

The report cited high zone levels and particle pollution as the reasons. High ozone levels are dangerous for anyone with respiratory problems. Particle pollutions can trigger a stroke or heart attack, according to the American Lung Association.

Increased levels of both are brought on by our heat, drought and wildfires.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality puts out warnings for days when Phoenix will see poor air quality. The standards for what constitutes an alert or advisory are set by the EPA.

According to ADEQ website, so far in 2017, we have had 28 days of poor air quality and 102 in the moderate category.

In 2016, Phoenix had only 29 poor air quality days for the year and 144 moderate days. Most of the poor air quality days occur in May, June and July.

Here is what the ADEQ recommends people do on days when an alert or advisory is issued.

Stay indoors as much as possible, limit your driving and refuel after 4 p.m.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>

  • A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple

    A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:35 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:35:00 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.

    More >

    A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.

    More >

  • My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids

    My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:10:04 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots. 

    More >

    We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots. 

    More >

  • Taste of Tennessee

    Taste of Tennessee

    Taste of Tennessee

    Sunday, March 18 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-03-18 22:07:50 GMT
    Ashlee got the same thing twice at Biscuit Love Gulch, a southern food with a twist. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Ashlee got the same thing twice at Biscuit Love Gulch, a southern food with a twist. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.

    More >

    Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.

    More >
    •   