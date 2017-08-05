Summer heat and air quality

We’ve all seen the haze hanging over the Valley, clouding up our skies with a nasty brown color. That wonderful-looking sky is brought to us by pollution.

Air pollution in Arizona is bad. In fact, reports have been coming out for years that Phoenix ranks one of the worst cities in the nation.

Back in 2016, in a report by the American Lung Association, they ranked Phoenix number five on its list of most polluted cities in the nation.

The report cited high zone levels and particle pollution as the reasons. High ozone levels are dangerous for anyone with respiratory problems. Particle pollutions can trigger a stroke or heart attack, according to the American Lung Association.

Increased levels of both are brought on by our heat, drought and wildfires.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality puts out warnings for days when Phoenix will see poor air quality. The standards for what constitutes an alert or advisory are set by the EPA.

According to ADEQ website, so far in 2017, we have had 28 days of poor air quality and 102 in the moderate category.

In 2016, Phoenix had only 29 poor air quality days for the year and 144 moderate days. Most of the poor air quality days occur in May, June and July.

Here is what the ADEQ recommends people do on days when an alert or advisory is issued.

Stay indoors as much as possible, limit your driving and refuel after 4 p.m.

