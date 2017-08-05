Woman uses 'Nextdoor' app to help single mom in need

A Valley woman feels blessed after she got the keys to a used car... all thanks to the help of strangers.

Thirty-one-year-old Keeonna Wright just moved to Phoenix from Atlanta in May without a car. The single mom is struggling to make ends meet, working part-time to pay rent and put her 18-month-old daughter in child care. She would walk four miles in the heat to drop her daughter off at child care and take an hour-long bus ride to work.

She hoped to find a used car for $1,000.

Retired high school counselor Dotti Wojcicki learned about Wright's story through a friend and felt compelled to help.

Wojcicki posted on her Chandler neighborhood networking app "Nextdoor" asking if anyone could help her find Wright a car within her budget. Wojcicki said the response was overwhelming.

"It’s been a beautiful experience to see what neighbors can do for neighbors," said Wojcicki. "I don’t know any of these neighbors that have responded."

More than 50 comments later, one of her neighbors found a woman willing to sell a used 2003 Toyota Corolla to Wright for $200, a price well below Wright's budget. It took six days since Wojcicki's post to get the keys in Wright's hands.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who helped," said Wright who didn't know Wojcicki made the post.

"Without a car, I wouldn’t be able to keep this job so this car is literally helping me keep my job," said Wright. "I missed work twice and that’s a big hit when you’re only working part-time."

"When most of your check is going to daycare, you don’t really have the funds to do anything else," she explained. "It's amazing that people that don’t know you and they’re just willing to go out of their way."

Today, Wright had a chance to meet the people who connected her with the car's seller, Marybeth Guess for the first time.

"I heard the story and she needed it more than I needed it," said Guess.

Guess is the caregiver for her elderly parents and plans to use their car from now on.

Matt Hall, a senior at Hamilton High School also pitched in to help. He volunteered to make sure the car ran properly and made necessary repairs.

Neighbors have also opened a Wells Fargo account called The Foundation of Keeonna Wright to help the single mom.

The POWER of social media: A Chandler woman and her neighbors help a single mom in need buy an affordable used car! Live at 9p #azfamily pic.twitter.com/V0bkOiYUsh — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) August 6, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.