ADOT News: Overnight restrictions on I-10 in West Valley next week

Late-night motorists traveling on Interstate 10 (Papago Freeway) at 59th Avenue should prepare for overnight closures and lane restrictions next week as crews work on the flyover bridge structures that will eventually connect to the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway.

Motorists using I-10 in the west Valley are encouraged to adjust their travel schedules to avoid the closures and lane restrictions, or allow extra travel time due to heavy traffic, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The following I-10 overnight closures and traffic restrictions at 59th Avenue are scheduled next week:

Westbound I-10 closed at 59th Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday nights (Aug. 6-8) – ending at 5 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 9).

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane with brief intermittent closures at 59th Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday nights (Aug. 9-10)– ending at 5 a.m. Friday (Aug. 11) and from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday night – ending at 5 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 12).

Westbound I-10 off-ramp closed at 59th Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday nights (Aug. 9-10) – ending at 5 a.m. Friday (Aug. 11).

During freeway closures, I-10 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue.

The scheduled restrictions are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen factors. The project team will update the schedule of planned restrictions if necessary.

The 22-mile South Mountain Freeway, expected to open by late 2019, will provide a long-planned direct link between the East Valley and West Valley and a much-needed alternative to I-10 through downtown Phoenix. Approved by Maricopa County voters in 1985 and again in 2004 as part of a comprehensive regional transportation plan, the South Mountain Freeway will complete the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeway system in the Valley.

To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit the ADOT Traveler Information Center at az511.gov or call 511.

