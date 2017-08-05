20 Cities in 20 Days: Guadalupe mayor wants to breathe new life into one of Arizona's smallest towns

She wants to bring more business and better showcase what the town has to offer including the history, the culture, and the mom and pop restaurants. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The new mayor of Guadalupe, Valerie Molina, wants to revitalize the town, bring it to life. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Guadalupe is one of the smallest towns in the state, unique for its Native American and Hispanic cultures, nestled between the cities of Mesa and Tempe. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Guadalupe is one of the smallest towns in the state, unique for its Native American and Hispanic cultures, nestled between the cities of Mesa and Tempe.

The new mayor of Guadalupe, Valerie Molina, wants to revitalize the town, bring it to life.

She wants to bring more business and better showcase what the town has to offer including the history, the culture, and the mom and pop restaurants.

[SLIDESHOW: Guadalupe mayor wants to breathe new life into one of Arizona's smallest towns]

"We need more, we have a full main street that is full of land that the town owns that we need to develop. A grocery store, a gas station," says Molina.

This town, years ago, was at the center of raids put on by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The mayor wants to bury the misconceptions people have about the Guadalupe.

"I think people think there is a lot of violence in town and I don't think so, we are a really open community," says Molina. "We are welcoming to others and we have a lot of culture that we want to share with them."

[SPECIAL SECTION: Wake Up Arizona's 20 Cities in 20 Days]

She wants to fill up Avenida Del Yaqui with more businesses. After all, people would only have to stop at one light to get to them. There is only one traffic light in Guadalupe.

This first-time mayor, a former employee with the Tempe Union High School District has a lot of work ahead of her.

"People are excited about the changes, our main focus is to try to fix our main street and that's not gonna happen overnight," says Molina. "We are gonna get more lights, take away some of the speed humps. They are happy to see our council, working and trying to make changes in the community, positive change."

Watch Guadalupe's 20 Cities in 20 Days:

Wow some amazing food this morning featuring the Town of Guadalupe! Thank you Lupita at San Diego Bay Restaurant for the amazing dishes. pic.twitter.com/5R7Bn0lCw2 — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) August 15, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.