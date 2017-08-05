20 Cities in 20 Days: More Scottsdale stores transforming into new trend in shopping

Scottsdale Quarter has several stores that have changed their models to meet the changing shopper. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Online shopping is booming, in-store shopping is trending down, which is why so many stores in the malls are closing up shop.

"These stores are trying to reinvent themselves to meet this new consumer economy we are in," says Enrique Lopez-Lira, economics and finance professor at Grand Canyon University.

They are going to change, I think they are going to be more like a showroom," says Lopez-Lira. "Think of the Apple store. A lot of people go to the Apple Store, not necessarily to buy the iPod or iPhone but to experience it."

Design Within Reach is a trendy furniture store with no cash registers, no pushy sales people.

The staff at this store actually take you through their showroom and sit down with you at a computer to close the deal online.

"We try to get to know them by their first name, tour the studio with them, so they understand whats, what," says Laura Fuentes, a manager with Design Within Reach. "All of our furniture is directly from the designers, not knock offs. It's important for us to share stories of the designers, that way they have an appreciation of why they are in here in the first place."

Warby Parker and a Bonobos men's store share the same setup.

You just try on, order them in store and you walk out hands-free. Your purchase arrives at your house days later.

Most customers we talked to, dig it.

I like it because I don't feel like I'm being pushed in any way," says Cindy Carwile."

"I like the stores to look nice, I don't wanna go rummage through," says Heather Carwile. "I'm ok if not everything they have is on display."

