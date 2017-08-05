20 Cities in 20 Days: Is San Tan Valley a lucky lottery spot?

Some of them, up to $25,000 in cash to add to their bottom line. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

When people win big, the lucky places that sell the winning tickets get a nice little check too. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

No matter where you decide to try your luck at the lottery, you still have the same odds of winning, which is pretty slim. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

No matter where you decide to try your luck at the lottery, you still have the same odds of winning, which is pretty slim.

When people win big, the lucky places that sell the winning tickets get a nice little check too. Some of them, up to $25,000 in cash to add to their bottom line.

[SLIDESHOW: Is San Tan Valley a lucky lottery spot?]

In January of this year, a San Tan Valley woman won a $2 million ticket at the Fry's Food Store on Gantzel and Combs roads. That's not the only place in San Tan Valley that has sold some pretty big winning tickets over the past year.

There are several stores in San Tan Valley that have sold eight nice winning lottery tickets already this year.

"It is exciting to know, for our associates and our customers to know that their store sold that winning ticket to someone in their community and who shops in their stores," says Pam Gianatti, with Fry's Food Stores.

Someone won $100,000 from a winning ticket at a Circle K on Ironwood Dr.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Wake Up Arizona's 20 Cities in 20 Days]

Two $10,000 tickets were sold a store on Gantzel Road, the same store where $5,000 and $1,000 tickets were sold.

Another $10,000 ticket was sold at a store on Gary Road.

So how do you increase your odds of winning? We got tips straight from the folks at the Arizona Lottery.

"We say the ones with the best chances to win are our state games like Fantasy Five, The Pick, even All or Nothing is really good too," says Nikki O'shea, with the Arizona Lottery.

Watch San Tan Valley's 20 Cities in 20 Days:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.