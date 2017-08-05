Time lapse video from Phoenix City Hall shows Thursday's storm rolling in

Parts of the Valley are still drying out and cleaning up after Thursday's whopper of a storm slammed into our state.

"It's a monster thunderstorm," said our meteorologist Royal Norman. "It's huge."

We saw the storm roll in from cameras on the ground, from our chopper and even our drone.

But one unique view came from the City of Phoenix, which has cameras situated all around Phoenix City Hall.

The City put together this amazing time lapse video of the storm. Highlights include the heavy rain falling, the wall of dust moving in, and finally, a rainbow as the sun once again started to peek through the clouds.

The quick "blips" you'll keep seeing in the sky are planes coming in for a landing at Sky Harbor.

