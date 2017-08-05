Cardinals rookie Logan dislocates wrist, out 12 weeks

Rookie T.J. Logan, a speedster who had been expected to return kicks and punts for the Arizona Cardinals, fractured his wrist in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game against Dallas.

Coach Bruce Arians said Saturday that Logan will undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for 12 weeks.

It's a blow to the Cardinals, who had been impressed with Logan's electric returns in the game and in workouts.

He was a fifth-round draft pick out of North Carolina. If he can return in 12 weeks, that would be the team's bye week following Arizona's game against the Los Angeles Rams in London. So there's a chance he could be back for the Nov. 5 game at San Francisco.

In the meantime, Arians said several players will audition for kick and punt return duties.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.