At least 1 arrested after dead body found in Phoenix home

Police say at least one person has been arrested after a dead body was found at an east Phoenix home near 16th Street and Indian School Road.

Phoenix police say they're investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers were called to the home Wednesday night for a welfare check.

According to police, officers entered the house and found human remains.

Police haven't identified the victim yet or released the name of the arrested person.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.