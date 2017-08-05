Suspect arrested in Fountain Hills home invasion had a criminal background

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office made an arrest related to a violent home invasion that happened in Fountain Hills on July 21. David Leddy, 31, was arrested on Thursday on charges related to the home invasion.

Leddy was charged with 12 felonies. Detectives say he admitted that he and an accomplice tied up the family members in the home and pistol whipped the father in order to steal cash and pills.

According to court documents obtained by 3TV/CBS 5, the two then took off in the homeowner's car. Leddy also admitted that they stole a pound and a half of marijuana from the residence.

Leddy has a criminal history in Fountain Hills. Back in 2010, he was arrested in connection to a heroin ring in the area. That arrest happened after a 3-month-long investigation by undercover detectives.

Detectives found $56,000 worth of heroin in that bust.

MCSO told 3TV/CBS 5 on Friday that Leddy committed suicide in jail by hanging. Leddy's accomplice in the home invasion is still at large.

