Phoenix police identify suspected peeping Tom

Phoenix police have identified the suspect who allegedly spied on a woman in the restroom of a Phoenix Petsmart. Police say the suspect is 30-year-old Vincent Rios-Noyes and he is still at large.

The incident happened on July 14 at the Petsmart near I-17 and the 101 in Phoenix. Rios-Noyes allegedly followed a woman into the restroom and used a pair of reflective sunglasses to look at her in the adjoining stall.

Phoenix police are asking the public's help in locating the suspect. Rios-Noyes is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.

