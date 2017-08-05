Phoenix rescue group uses drones to search for lost dog

Dresden is a rescue dog who was in foster care and spent the day with a potential adopter when he went missing after being left in a backyard.

This happened on July 31 at a home in Moon Valley near Seventh Street and Thunderbird Road.

Dresden is a black and white Tibetan terrier approximately 2 years old.

Please see the Facebook page below for information on how to report sightings or if you know of Dresden's whereabouts. Or call Jackie at 602-770-9577.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.