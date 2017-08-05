The Valley gets a break from monsoon storms this weekend

Scattered showers and storms are expected across northern and eastern Arizona, but the Valley looks to be taking a bit of a break from the monsoon starting this weekend.

The flow between high pressure to the southwest of Arizona and an area of low pressure off the coast of Northern California is transporting a drier and more stable air mass into the region.

This will limit thunderstorm activity starting Sunday and continuing through at least the middle of next week for most of Arizona, although isolated storms across the high country are still a possibility, but mainly confined to extreme eastern Arizona.

As high pressure builds over Arizona over the next several days, humidity will drop and daytime highs will rise under generally clear skies.

Of course, we are in the heart of the monsoon, so while forecast models indicate the Valley will be hot and dry, anything goes this time of the year, so don't let your guard down when it comes to a rogue storm bubbling up.

In terms of thunderstorm threats today for the high country, heavy rain producing flashing flooding is the main concern, with lightning, hail and gusty winds also a possibility. Storms will generally track toward the east and northeast.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather]

In Metro Phoenix, look for sunny skies with a high of 103 Saturday. Dew points start in the mid 60s and drop to the mid 50s late this afternoon.

The forecast high for Sunday is 104. Highs gradually rise to around 110 by next Wednesday, but dew points should be in the upper 40s and low 50s, so it'll feel like more of a dry heat. Storm chances remain below 10 percent as of this update through at least the end of next week.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.