Phoenix homeless shelter for families hit hard by flood damage

The Valley got hit hard by the monsoon Thursday night, and right now a local shelter for homeless families is still trying to dry out.

At UMOM New Day Centers, nearly 2 feet of water came rushing down the hallways and into apartments of 12 families with children.

"I was inside when it started coming through the doors and under the doors and through everything and I’m like 'oh my goodness,'” said one of the residents evacuated from a flooded unit.

The main elevator shaft also flooded, shorting out the electronics.

In all, UMOM suffered $50 to $8,000 in damage.

“These are families that have already been through extraordinary circumstances, things that none of us can really ever relate to. They’ve been on the streets, they've been living out of cars, they've been hurt by family, and so to come here is the first safe place they've had in months or even years," said.

Alex Scoville is with the UMOM New Day Centers. Now their safe place has muddy bathrooms and their clothes are soaked.

"Right now it’s destroyed, it's damaged and it's like I have nothing all over again," said the resident.

The displaced families are staying in other empty rooms until theirs are cleaned up. It's a setback that will delay UMOM’s wait list by another week or two.

“Even another week means another week that a mom and a child are on the streets. So that's why we're trying to clean up as quickly as we possibly can,” said Scoville.

They're asking the community for donations to help them through the process.

"For the next couple of weeks their money will mean more than ever for us," said Scoville

Amazingly, the UMOM center had just purchased flood insurance for the first time ever back in June. But their deductible is high and they expect to pay at least 50 grand before insurance kicks in.

