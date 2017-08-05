Valley dads fund raise for lunch money so no student feels singled out

Kids who don't get free or reduced-price lunches at school rely on food from home, or lunch money. But what if they don't get that, either? After seeing a news story about "lunch shaming," two Valley dads decided to do something about it.

"I have two kids of my own, so I can't imagine having my kids come home with a lunch stamp saying lunch money," said Raul Ramirez. He said that's what inspired him and Omar Lopez to make a difference. They say at some schools, if kids don't have enough lunch money, they'll stick out.

"In some cases, they won't get that hot lunch they'll get a sack lunch, so they'll still get fed, but it's not a normal meal the rest of the kids will get," Ramirez said.

"Not all kids qualify for that so there are still some kids that slip through the cracks," Ramirez added.

Ramirez and Lopez set up a GoFundMe page to create a special fund for those kids. They chose the Alhambra Elementary School District, whose lunch policies we are not aware of, because Lopez went there.

"They were saying it was the first time anyone thought of doing that with them or wanting to give back in that way," Lopez said.

"Whenever they don't have enough money, they're going to use these funds and disperse it among those kids who don't have money in their accounts," Ramirez said.

So far, they've raised more than $4500 and their goal is $10,000.

"We really don't know what people's situations are when you're at home," Ramirez said.

