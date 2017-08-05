Buyer beware! Many selling 'fake' solar eclipse glasses

Planning to get some special glasses to watch the solar eclipse on Aug. 21?

Well buyer beware. Not all so-called "solar eclipse" glasses are created equal.

Experts warn against staring directly at the sun, which could permanently damage the eyes. That’s why they suggest all solar eclipse watchers use eclipse glasses and filters.

The "right kind" of glasses will filter out nearly all of the incoming light so you can actually see the moon covering up the sun without damaging your eyes.

But some of those glasses could be fakes.

Unfortunately, NASA said there is an uptick of counterfeit glasses being sold online.

To know you’re buying the real deal… NASA recommends these 5 brands.

American Paper Optics

Baader Planetarium - WITH AstroSolar Silver/Gold film only

Rainbow Symphony

Thousand Oaks Optical

TSE 17

