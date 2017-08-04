Mesa police seek public's help in animal cruelty case

The Mesa Police Department is seeking the public's help in an animal cruelty case, teaming up with Silent Witness to offer a reward.

In April, Max and Abi, a pair of wolf hybrids, were poisoned in their own yard with anti-freeze, an especially painful process that eventually leads to kidney failure.

The brother and sister dogs would have been 10 this year.

Their owner, Darlene Himes bought the pair when they were just pups in 2007.

"They weren't just dogs to me. They were my family; they were my babies, I was their mom. They would do anything for me and I feel their loss every day," said Himes.

She says they were loving, sweet dogs who never harmed anyone or anything. Her hope is that the Silent Witness push will help catch their killer and bring them to justice.

"Hopefully the people who murdered my babies, they're going to get, they're going to get what they deserve and that's jail," Himes said.

Anyone with information can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, there is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case and as always, you can remain anonymous.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.