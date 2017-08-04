Eww! Invasion of the caterpillars in Tucson pool

It was the invasion of the caterpillars in a Tucson pool!

Yuck. The sight of thousands of caterpillars swarming their pool was enough to make a Tucson family's skin crawl.

"I thought the tenants were talking about pods from the trees, and so I came over, and obviously they're not pods from the trees."

Rob Gerleman works for Tucson Property Executives. He says he's cleaned out this pool about a half-dozen times.

"They have children, summertime, they want to be in the pool so not sure what to do except for just keep cleaning them out and hopefully they move on soon," Gerleman said.

The critters are white lined sphinx caterpillars.

"Thousands, thousands and thousands. There were just way too many to count."

And these creepy crawlers have invaded this neighborhood near Catalina State Park.

"You definitely have to watch where you step. They squish pretty easily and they're not fun to try to clean up after that as well," said Gerleman.

They are looking for food and eventually a place to dig a hole.

but they keep winding up in this giant hole in the ground.

"I've never seen anything to this magnitude. It's unbelievable how many there are and how many we've pulled out,' said Gerleman.

The ones that survive will turn into moths.

"I'm not sure if there is anything that anybody can do. It's a neat sight, unusual but something that I really prefer not to happen again," said Gerleman.

Experts at the University of Arizona say they're not dangerous. But they do appear to be out a little sooner than usual.

