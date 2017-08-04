Poll shows voters disapprove of Sen. Flake's job performance

Bad news for Sen. Jeff Flake. A new poll puts his approval rating at 18 percent as the Republican senator gears up for a re-election next year.

Maybe just as concerning, if the election were held today, 47 percent of voters would vote for a Democrat compared to 31 percent who would cast their ballot for Flake.

Public Policy Polling, a Democratic leaning firm based in North Carolina that touts "highly accurate polling across the country," released the survey as Flake is grabbing national attention over the release of his new book, "Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle."

The book is being described as a brutal critique of the Republican party and President Donald Trump.

In it, Flake calls on his fellow Republicans to stand up to the president, whom the senator describes as lacking any coherent strategy.

However, there are some critics who say Flake is all talk and no action.

A review of Flake's voting record shows he votes with the president more than 93 percent of the time. This includes the nomination of Trump cabinet picks who are at odds with the core beliefs Flake lays out in his book.

Flake defended his voting record saying, "There's a principle that elections have consequences and the president should get his people if they are qualified."

