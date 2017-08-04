Poll shows voters disapprove of Sen. Flake's job performance

Bad news for Sen. Jeff Flake. A new poll puts his approval rating at 18 percent as the Republican senator gears up for a re-election next year.

Maybe just as concerning, if the election were held today, 47 percent of voters would vote for a Democrat compared to 31 percent who would cast their ballot for Flake.

Public Policy Polling, a Democratic leaning firm based in North Carolina that touts "highly accurate polling across the country," released the survey as Flake is grabbing national attention over the release of his new book, "Conscience of a Conservative:  A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle."

The book is being described as a brutal critique of the Republican party and President Donald Trump.

In it, Flake calls on his fellow Republicans to stand up to the president, whom the senator describes as lacking any coherent strategy.

However, there are some critics who say Flake is all talk and no action.

A review of Flake's voting record shows he votes with the president more than 93 percent of the time. This includes the nomination of Trump cabinet picks who are at odds with the core beliefs Flake lays out in his book.

Flake defended his voting record saying, "There's a principle that elections have consequences and the president should get his people if they are qualified."

Dennis WlechVeteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.

Dennis Welch
Political Editor

Political Editor

Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on "Politics Unplugged" and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. "I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists," said Welch. "This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families." With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch's arrival only strengthens 3TV's commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.

