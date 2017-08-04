Stranger danger! Tempe police say child was approached near bus stop

Tempe police want to warn parents about a possible "stranger danger" situation in Warner Ranch.

Police say on Friday morning, a student was running to the bus stop at Alexander Boulevard and La Rosa Drive when he was approached by a man in a dark blue, either a 2- or 4-door hatchback car.

The driver offered the student a ride.

The student ignored the man and continued running toward other children.

The man is described as a white male in his 30s. He was wearing glasses and had medium-length dark gelled hair. He did not have facial hair, tattoos or piercings.

The Tempe Police Department is actively following up on the incident

And police say even though there was no actual "crime," officers planned to have an increased presence in the area.

If anyone has ad additional information, they are encouraged to contact the Tempe Police Department. Police say community members should not hesitate to contact authorities if they observe something suspicious or if they have concerns.

In addition, police would like to continue to encourage parents to take some time to talk with their kids about safety and best practices to and from school, to and from the bus stop, to and from city bus stop for some kids.

The Kyrene School District started yesterday, the other two main area school districts, Tempe Union High School District and the Tempe Elementary School District, are set to start Monday August 7.

That means many additional kids will soon be out and about in the community.

