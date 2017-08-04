ADOT: Overheated engines caused U.S. 60 flooding

Technicians with the Arizona Department of Transportation believe they have figured out why U.S. 60 between Mill Avenue and McClintock Drive flooded during Thursday’s monsoon storm, bringing rush hour traffic to a standstill.

A spokesman for ADOT said the Kyrene Pumping station has three pumps but one was down for repairs. Doug Nintzel said the other two engines overheated, which activated an automatic shutdown of the two pumps that were online.

The storm that hit Thursday afternoon dumped massive amounts of rain in the Tempe area within a 30-minute period.

The freeway, according to Nintzel, never officially closed, but traffic was backed up for miles as cars tried to negotiate around the flooded lanes and at times, through nearly bumper-deep water.

In the summer of 2016, a similar set of circumstances occurred on the I-17 at Indian School Road. In that case, one of the four pumps was down for repairs and the three pumps online could also not handle the volume of runoff water. That situation closed I-17 for nearly five hours.

Nintzel also points out that there are 59 pump stations through the Valley freeway system and many of them are old, some dating back to the 1960s.

ADOT has made the upgrading of the pump-station system one of the agency’s top priorities. One project scheduled to start within the next year will renovate two stations along U.S. 60 at Val Vista Drive and at 48th Street in Mesa. ADOT also is working with the Maricopa Association of Governments on a project to replace the pump stations that remove runoff at the Cactus, Thunderbird and Greenway underpasses beneath I-17. That project, slated to start by 2019, will install a gravity-based drainage system to replace pump stations that date back to 1964.

