Dirty Dining Aug. 4: Health inspectors find cockroach on food prep table

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Curry Bowl Indian Cuisine

955 W. Chandler Heights Rd

Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

*Raw chicken stored directly over cooked lamb

*Live German cockroach on food prep table

Kitchen 18 Scottsdale

10211 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:

*Food kept past discard dates

*White/Grey organic matter on pesto sauce

AZ Pho and Grill

1674 N Higley Rd

Gilbert

4 violations

Among the Violations:

*Server handling dirty dishes then waiting on customers

*No paper towels at hand wash sink

Salsitas

36 W. Southern Ave

Phoenix

5 violations

Among the violations:

*Meat with mold

*Cooked pork stomachs kept past discard date

*Styrofoam cup found with shredded potatoes

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores:

Durants

2611 N. Central Ave

Phoenix

85004



Jack in the Box

1860 W. Southern Ave

Mesa

85202



IHOP

935 W. Elliot Road

Chandler

85225



Chica’s Cabaret

2802 N. 35th Ave

Phoenix

85009



Taco Bell

352 E. Brown Road

Mesa

85201



Fabio on Fire

8275 W. Lake Pleasant Pkwy.

Peoria

85382

