Dirty Dining Aug. 4: Health inspectors find cockroach on food prep table

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Curry Bowl Indian Cuisine
955 W. Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler
4 violations

Among the violations:

*Raw chicken stored directly over cooked lamb

*Live German cockroach on food prep table

Kitchen 18 Scottsdale
10211 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale
4 violations

Among the violations:

*Food kept past discard dates

*White/Grey organic matter on pesto sauce

AZ Pho and Grill
1674 N Higley Rd
Gilbert
4 violations

Among the Violations:

*Server handling dirty dishes then waiting on customers

*No paper towels at hand wash sink

Salsitas
36 W. Southern Ave
Phoenix
5 violations

Among the violations:

*Meat with mold

*Cooked pork stomachs kept past discard date

*Styrofoam cup found with shredded potatoes

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores:

Durants
2611 N. Central Ave
Phoenix
85004


Jack in the Box
1860 W. Southern Ave
Mesa
85202


IHOP
935 W. Elliot Road
Chandler
85225


Chica’s Cabaret
2802 N. 35th Ave
Phoenix
85009


Taco Bell
352 E. Brown Road
Mesa
85201


Fabio on Fire
8275 W. Lake Pleasant Pkwy.
Peoria
85382

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio

