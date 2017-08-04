Understanding credit card benefits can save you money

Credit card companies offer all kinds of different benefits from free airfare to cash back.

The trick, though, is to not let the benefits get you into debt.

To make the most out of your benefits, there are some things you should do.

First, pay off the debt in time. Every month try to pay your balance in full.

Interest can add up quickly, forcing you to go deeper into debt.

Can't pay off the total amount? Pay as much as you can above the minimum.

If you cancel your card, your credit score will take a hit.

But it can still be a smart move, especially if it is significantly contributing to your debt.

And if you have an annual fee, before canceling the card, call the company to see if you can switch to a different card with no annual fee.

Want a new card? Shop around and find the card that works for your lifestyle.

Rewards don't just involve airfare and cash back. Now, cards give back in the form of free Uber rides or deals on Spotify.

Taking a little time to understand your cards could help you save money and even get you free stuff.

