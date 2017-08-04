Fried Calamari, Prime Rib Sliders & Hot Rock Waygu Beef

Fried Calamari, Prime Rib Sliders & Hot Rock Waygu BeefPosted:
Remoulade
YIELD 2 Cups
MIXING METHOD Mixing Bowl
INGREDIENTS X 1 X 2 X 4
Mayonnaise 5 Cups 10 Cups 20
Stoneground Mustard 1 Cups 2 Cups 4
Paprika 2 Tbsp 4 Tbsp 8
Redfish Magic(blackening Spice) 3 tsp 6 tsp 12
Sweet relish 4 tsp 8 tsp 16
Tabasco 3 tsp 6 tsp 12
horseradish 6 tsp 12 tsp 24
garlic, smashed fine 2 tsp 4 tsp 8
PROCEDURE:
1. Place all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well.
2. label, date and refrigerate
Calamari
YIELD 1 order
MIXING METHOD Small bowl
OVEN TEMP. Fryer at 350
INGREDIENTS X 1 X X
Calamari T&T 4-6" 6 oz
Buttermilk 2 oz
Seasoned Flour 4 oz
PROCEDURE:
1. Slice calamari into 1/4 " rings, make sure to check for cartilage
2. check the tenticles for no beaks
3. Place 6 oz of calamari in a small bowl with the buttermilk and toss
4. drain the milk and add the seasoned flour.
4. shake off the excess flour and fry in a 350 fryer for 45 seconds.
5. remove from fryer and drain oil, place in a bowl and sprinkle with
salt.
6. place in a shallow bowl and garnish with 3 roasted shisito peppers
7. 2 oz ramekin of remoulade and a netted lemon
Hot Rock Wagyu
YIELD 1 order
OVEN TEMP. 500
INGREDIENTS X 1 X X
Wagyu Sliced thin 4 oz
Hot River Rock or Pink Salt 1 ea
Long Plate 1 ea
Chopsticks 2 ea
Ponzu Butter 2 oz
Sweet Chili Terriyaki 2 oz
Citrus Salt 0.25 oz
Small Spoon 1 ea
Hot Rock Box 1 ea
PROCEDURE:
1. Place Hot rock in the oven and heat it up. Takes about 1 hour
2. Slice the Wagyu Beef into thin strips and place on a long plate.
3. fill 1 ramekin with ponzu butter and one with the sweet chili
4. place a small spoon of citrus salt on the plate
5. place Hot rock in the Box
6. place chopsticks on the plate with the meat
Prime Rib sliders
YIELD 3 ea
OVEN TEMP. 350
INGREDIENTS X 1 X X
Shaved Prime Rib 4.5 oz
slider brioch buns 3 ea
Horseradish cream 2 oz
Au Jus 2 oz
Sliced Gruyere cheese
PROCEDURE:
1. place shaved prime rib on a small sheet pan and place au jus on it
2.heat it in the oven for 3 minutes
3. Place slider buns in the oven to heat up for 3 minutes
4. remove from the ovenand place the meat on the bottom bun
5. place cheese on top of the meat and melt.
6. top with slider top and place on a long plate
6. place a 2 oz ramekin of horsey cream and au jus on the plate.
Seasoned Flour
YIELD 12.25 Cups
MIXING METHOD Large Bowl
INGREDIENTS X 1 X 2 X 4
Flour 12 Cups 24 Cups 48
Blackening spice 1/4 Cups 0.5 Cups 1
PROCEDURE:
1. Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix well
Ponzu Butter
YIELD 44 oz
INGREDIENTS X 1 X 2 X 4
Butter 2 Lb
Ponzu (12 oz) 1 Bottle
PROCEDURE:
1. Put butter into sauce pot, heat until just melted.
2. Remove from heat and add ponzu.
3. Deli, label, date, refrigerate.
Sweet Chili Teriyaki
YIELD 1 QT
MIXING METHOD Bowl and Whisk
INGREDIENTS X 1 X 2 X 4
Teriyakie Sauce 1 Pt
Mae Ploy 1 Pt
PROCEDURE:
1. Combine both, mix well.
2. Deli, label, date, and refrigerate.
Use for hot Rock
Citrus Salt
YIELD 1 Cup
MIXING METHOD Bowl and Hands
INGREDIENTS X 1 X 2 X 4
Maldon 1 Cup
Orange Zest 2 Each
Lemon Zest 1 Each
Lime Zest 1 Each
