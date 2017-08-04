Your Life A to Z

Fried Calamari, Prime Rib Sliders & Hot Rock Waygu Beef

Posted:

Remoulade            
YIELD    2 Cups                        
MIXING METHOD               Mixing Bowl                                        
                        
INGREDIENTS         X 1         X 2         X 4
Mayonnaise    5        Cups    10        Cups    20    
Stoneground Mustard    1        Cups    2        Cups    4    
Paprika    2    Tbsp    4        Tbsp    8    
Redfish Magic(blackening Spice)    3    tsp    6        tsp    12    
Sweet relish    4    tsp    8        tsp    16    
Tabasco    3    tsp    6        tsp    12    
horseradish    6    tsp    12        tsp    24    
garlic, smashed fine    2    tsp    4        tsp    8    
                         
PROCEDURE:                              
1. Place all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well.
2. label, date and refrigerate

Calamari            
YIELD    1 order                    
MIXING METHOD               Small bowl            
OVEN TEMP.    Fryer at 350                                    
                        
INGREDIENTS         X 1         X          X
Calamari T&T 4-6"    6    oz               
Buttermilk    2    oz               
Seasoned Flour    4    oz                                    
                          
PROCEDURE:                              
1. Slice calamari into 1/4 " rings, make sure to check for cartilage
2. check the tenticles for no beaks
3. Place 6 oz of calamari in a small bowl with the buttermilk and toss
4. drain the milk and add the seasoned flour.
4. shake off the excess flour and fry in a 350 fryer for 45 seconds.
5. remove from fryer and drain oil, place in a bowl and sprinkle with 
salt.
6. place in a shallow bowl and garnish with 3 roasted shisito peppers
7. 2 oz ramekin of remoulade and a netted lemon

Hot Rock Wagyu            
YIELD    1 order                        
OVEN TEMP.    500            
                                                
INGREDIENTS         X 1         X          X
Wagyu Sliced thin    4    oz               
Hot River Rock or Pink Salt    1    ea               
Long Plate    1    ea               
Chopsticks    2    ea               
Ponzu Butter    2    oz               
Sweet Chili Terriyaki    2    oz               
Citrus Salt    0.25    oz               
Small Spoon    1    ea               
Hot Rock Box    1    ea               
                     
PROCEDURE:                              
1. Place Hot rock in the oven and heat it up. Takes about 1 hour
2. Slice the Wagyu Beef into thin strips and place on a long plate.
3. fill 1 ramekin with ponzu butter and one with the sweet chili
4. place a small spoon of citrus salt on the plate
5. place Hot rock in the Box
6. place chopsticks on the plate with the meat
                         

Prime Rib sliders            
YIELD    3 ea                         
OVEN TEMP.    350            
                                            
INGREDIENTS         X 1         X          X
Shaved Prime Rib    4.5    oz               
slider brioch buns    3    ea               
Horseradish cream    2    oz               
Au Jus    2    oz               
Sliced Gruyere cheese                         
                     
PROCEDURE:                              
1. place shaved prime rib on a small sheet pan and place au jus on it
2.heat it in the oven for 3 minutes
3. Place slider buns in the oven to heat up for 3 minutes
4. remove from the ovenand place the meat on the bottom bun
5. place cheese on top of the meat and melt.
6. top with slider top and place on a long plate
6. place a 2 oz ramekin of horsey cream and au jus on the plate.
 

Seasoned Flour                    
YIELD    12.25 Cups                                    
MIXING METHOD               Large Bowl                    
                    
INGREDIENTS         X 1         X 2         X 4        
Flour    12    Cups    24    Cups    48        
Blackening spice     1/4    Cups    0.5    Cups    1        
                            
PROCEDURE:                                      
1. Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix well        
                                     
Ponzu Butter            
YIELD    44 oz             
    
INGREDIENTS         X 1         X 2         X 4
Butter    2    Lb                
Ponzu (12 oz)    1    Bottle               
                         
PROCEDURE:                              
1. Put butter into sauce pot, heat until just melted.
2. Remove from heat and add ponzu.
3. Deli, label, date, refrigerate.

 

Sweet Chili Teriyaki            
YIELD    1 QT                        
MIXING METHOD               Bowl and Whisk            
            
INGREDIENTS         X 1         X 2         X 4
Teriyakie Sauce    1    Pt               
Mae Ploy    1    Pt               
                    
PROCEDURE:                              
1. Combine both, mix well.
2. Deli, label, date, and refrigerate. 
Use for hot Rock

Citrus Salt            
YIELD    1 Cup                        
MIXING METHOD               Bowl and Hands            
            
INGREDIENTS         X 1         X 2         X 4
Maldon    1    Cup               
Orange Zest    2        Each               
Lemon Zest    1    Each               
Lime Zest    1    Each               

youtube facebook twitter pinterest instagram

Contact Us

Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com
 


Your Life A to Z from 3TV