Fried Calamari, Prime Rib Sliders & Hot Rock Waygu Beef

Remoulade

YIELD 2 Cups

MIXING METHOD Mixing Bowl



INGREDIENTS X 1 X 2 X 4

Mayonnaise 5 Cups 10 Cups 20

Stoneground Mustard 1 Cups 2 Cups 4

Paprika 2 Tbsp 4 Tbsp 8

Redfish Magic(blackening Spice) 3 tsp 6 tsp 12

Sweet relish 4 tsp 8 tsp 16

Tabasco 3 tsp 6 tsp 12

horseradish 6 tsp 12 tsp 24

garlic, smashed fine 2 tsp 4 tsp 8



PROCEDURE:

1. Place all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well.

2. label, date and refrigerate

Calamari

YIELD 1 order

MIXING METHOD Small bowl

OVEN TEMP. Fryer at 350



INGREDIENTS X 1 X X

Calamari T&T 4-6" 6 oz

Buttermilk 2 oz

Seasoned Flour 4 oz



PROCEDURE:

1. Slice calamari into 1/4 " rings, make sure to check for cartilage

2. check the tenticles for no beaks

3. Place 6 oz of calamari in a small bowl with the buttermilk and toss

4. drain the milk and add the seasoned flour.

4. shake off the excess flour and fry in a 350 fryer for 45 seconds.

5. remove from fryer and drain oil, place in a bowl and sprinkle with

salt.

6. place in a shallow bowl and garnish with 3 roasted shisito peppers

7. 2 oz ramekin of remoulade and a netted lemon

Hot Rock Wagyu

YIELD 1 order

OVEN TEMP. 500



INGREDIENTS X 1 X X

Wagyu Sliced thin 4 oz

Hot River Rock or Pink Salt 1 ea

Long Plate 1 ea

Chopsticks 2 ea

Ponzu Butter 2 oz

Sweet Chili Terriyaki 2 oz

Citrus Salt 0.25 oz

Small Spoon 1 ea

Hot Rock Box 1 ea



PROCEDURE:

1. Place Hot rock in the oven and heat it up. Takes about 1 hour

2. Slice the Wagyu Beef into thin strips and place on a long plate.

3. fill 1 ramekin with ponzu butter and one with the sweet chili

4. place a small spoon of citrus salt on the plate

5. place Hot rock in the Box

6. place chopsticks on the plate with the meat



Prime Rib sliders

YIELD 3 ea

OVEN TEMP. 350



INGREDIENTS X 1 X X

Shaved Prime Rib 4.5 oz

slider brioch buns 3 ea

Horseradish cream 2 oz

Au Jus 2 oz

Sliced Gruyere cheese



PROCEDURE:

1. place shaved prime rib on a small sheet pan and place au jus on it

2.heat it in the oven for 3 minutes

3. Place slider buns in the oven to heat up for 3 minutes

4. remove from the ovenand place the meat on the bottom bun

5. place cheese on top of the meat and melt.

6. top with slider top and place on a long plate

6. place a 2 oz ramekin of horsey cream and au jus on the plate.



Seasoned Flour

YIELD 12.25 Cups

MIXING METHOD Large Bowl



INGREDIENTS X 1 X 2 X 4

Flour 12 Cups 24 Cups 48

Blackening spice 1/4 Cups 0.5 Cups 1



PROCEDURE:

1. Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix well



Ponzu Butter

YIELD 44 oz



INGREDIENTS X 1 X 2 X 4

Butter 2 Lb

Ponzu (12 oz) 1 Bottle



PROCEDURE:

1. Put butter into sauce pot, heat until just melted.

2. Remove from heat and add ponzu.

3. Deli, label, date, refrigerate.

Sweet Chili Teriyaki

YIELD 1 QT

MIXING METHOD Bowl and Whisk



INGREDIENTS X 1 X 2 X 4

Teriyakie Sauce 1 Pt

Mae Ploy 1 Pt



PROCEDURE:

1. Combine both, mix well.

2. Deli, label, date, and refrigerate.

Use for hot Rock

Citrus Salt

YIELD 1 Cup

MIXING METHOD Bowl and Hands



INGREDIENTS X 1 X 2 X 4

Maldon 1 Cup

Orange Zest 2 Each

Lemon Zest 1 Each

Lime Zest 1 Each