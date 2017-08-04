Jared Dillingham raises $10k for valley youth through dance competition

Anchor Jared Dillingham competed in this year’s “Dancing for one•n•ten” competition, raising more than $10,000 to support Arizona LGBTQ youth with social and service programs.

Along with eight other community leaders, Dillingham was chosen to take part in one•n•ten’s most important fundraiser of the year.

Through the organization, 12- to 14-year-olds from all socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds experience programs that promote self-expression, self-acceptance, leadership development and healthy life choices.

Dillingham was paired with professional ballroom dancer Selina Vega of Arizona Ballroom Champions.

For months, the pair has practiced a choreographed '80's dance in hopes of impressing the crowd and raising money for this important cause.

Dancing for one•n•ten took place Sunday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. at the Tempe Center for the Arts.

    Phoenix police said they arrested the man who was hit by a gas round during the Trump protest after kicking a gas can toward officers on Tuesday night. 

    Members of a grassroots group that opposes Arizona's new school voucher law held a rally outside a public school as Republican Gov. Doug Ducey visited it Thursday morning.

    Sen. John McCain dropped by for the final workout of the Arizona Cardinals' training camp at University of Phoenix Stadium on Thursday.

