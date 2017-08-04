Jared Dillingham raises $10k for valley youth through dance competition

Anchor Jared Dillingham competed in this year’s “Dancing for one•n•ten” competition, raising more than $10,000 to support Arizona LGBTQ youth with social and service programs.

Along with eight other community leaders, Dillingham was chosen to take part in one•n•ten’s most important fundraiser of the year.

Through the organization, 12- to 14-year-olds from all socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds experience programs that promote self-expression, self-acceptance, leadership development and healthy life choices.

[RELATED: Police arrest man suspected of setting fire at Phoenix LGBTQ youth center]

[RAW VIDEO: Suspect starts fire using gasoline at youth center]

[RELATED: LGBTQ youth center needs help starting over after fire]

Dillingham was paired with professional ballroom dancer Selina Vega of Arizona Ballroom Champions.

For months, the pair has practiced a choreographed '80's dance in hopes of impressing the crowd and raising money for this important cause.

Dancing for one•n•ten took place Sunday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. at the Tempe Center for the Arts.

[MAP: Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.