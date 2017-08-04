Volunteers sought for Arizona man missing in Utah mountains

The family of an elderly and partially deaf Arizona man missing in the Uinta Mountains is pleading for volunteers to help find him.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports 74-year-old Melvin Heaps never returned home after he left on Monday for a hike along the Crystal Lake Trailhead in Summit County. Family members say Heaps has hiked in the Uintas numerous times in the past.

Deputies found Heaps' vehicle earlier this week at the Crystal Lake trailhead.

Since then, search teams from Summit and Wasatch counties and the U.S. Forest Service, joined by dozens of volunteers, dog teams and family members, have scoured the trails in the area.

The Garrett Bardsley Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting with missing persons, is helping Heaps' family to recruit and organize volunteer efforts.

