APS crews work on snapped power poles sparks Shea Boulevard closure

APS crews are working to repair power poles that snapped like twigs during Thursday evening's monster monsoon storm.

Phoenix police said that work will keep a portion of Shea Boulevard – between 35th Place and 43rd Street -- closed until Sunday. In addition, traffic lights are out on Shea from State Route 51 to Tatum Boulevard, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department tweeted Friday morning.

Just as the morning rush hour began, the Maricopa County Department of Transportation tweeted an advisory to drivers to avoid the area.

APS tweeted photos of its crews hard at work in the area. The utility is replacing the wood poles with metal ones.

[DRONE VIDEO: Downed power poles at 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard]

"At APS there are more than 6,000 people dedicated to keeping the lights on, but when the power is out, getting it back on is never simple," Scott Kahrs, an APS troubleman, said in a June article on APS.com. "You may see a crew on the side of the road next to a broken pole, but before we can fix it, we have to call Arizona 811 to dig, get a new pole delivered to our location, and assemble the proper team to fix the problem."

Those power poles were among the first casualties of the storm that rolled through the Phoenix metro area Thursday, leaving a swath of destruction and localized street flooding in its wake.

[MONSOON MADNESS: Power storms pound the Valley]

"It's a monster thunderstorm," 3TV Chief Meteorologist Royal Norman said Thursday evening. "It's huge."

Thousands of people were without power for a time during and after the storm. By 2 p.m. Friday, that number was down to about 420, according to the APS Outage Map, which is updated every 5 minutes.

[DON'T FORGET! Enter our Monsoon Photo Contest!]

[SLIDESHOW: Monsoon storm slams the Valley]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Monsoon 2017]

For more information about this outage or to report an outage, call 855-OUTAGES (688-2437). (Tap link to call from this story on your mobile device.)

APS provides electricity to about 2.7 million people in 11 of Arizona's 15 counties.

ENTER #azMONSOON Photo Contest to WIN $500 VISA g/c @azfamily by submitting your BEST Storm Pic until Aug 20. Visit https://t.co/tE6yTViCQC pic.twitter.com/Nh5StjbA0O — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) August 4, 2017

Shea will be closed from 35th Pl to 43rd St. ??also out on Shea from Sr51 to Tatum, will last until Sunday. Drive safe. — Mercedes Fortune (@SgtMFortune) August 4, 2017

Our crews continue to restore power this morning on Shea Blvd. between 36th and 42nd. Thank you for your patience! #Monsoon2017 pic.twitter.com/FINUpd5oLM — APS (@apsFYI) August 4, 2017

CLOSED: Shea Blvd EB/WB between 44th St and SR-51 is CLOSED due to down power lines. Avoid the area.. #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) August 4, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.