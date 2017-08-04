Westbound I-10 to close west of downtown Phoenix this weekend

Motorists traveling to the West Valley this weekend should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes with a 16-hour closure of westbound Interstate 10 (Papago Freeway) planned at 59th Avenue for construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Westbound I-10 will be closed at 59th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. The closure will allow construction crews to pour a concrete structure, known as a straddle bent, over I-10 for the future westbound I-10 ramp connection to the South Mountain Freeway.

[RELATED: ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Aug. 4-7)]

During the closure, westbound I-10 traffic will be able to exit at the 59th Avenue off-ramp and re-enter at the 59th Avenue on-ramp, but delays are likely through that point.

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at 43rd and 51st avenues will be closed as well to help reduce traffic backups.

To avoid delays on westbound I-10, motorists should consider alternate routes, including the Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) west of Interstate 17.

The straddle bent, which is one of seven on the project, is a large horizontal concrete pier cap supported by vertical columns. Those columns, spaced far enough apart to allow for the I-10 traffic beneath the straddle bent, are used on flyover bridge structures throughout the Valley.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic News]

The 22-mile South Mountain Freeway, expected to open by late 2019, will provide a long-planned direct link between the East Valley and West Valley and a much-needed alternative to I-10 through downtown Phoenix.

Approved by Maricopa County voters in 1985 and again in 2004 as part of a comprehensive regional transportation plan, the South Mountain Freeway will complete the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeway system in the Valley.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but there is a possibility that unscheduled closures or restrictions may occur. Weather can also affect a project schedule. To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit the ADOT Traveler Information Center at az511.gov or call 511.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.