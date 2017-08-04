Mesa officers looking for two suspects who burglarized a motel

Two suspects broke into the manager's office of the American Executive Inn motel in Mesa on July 30 and stole a small safe containing several passports and cash, according to a news release.

The on-duty manager had been distracted at the time by two females who were asking to see a room, according to a news release from Silent Witness.

The Mesa Police Department and Silent Witness are seeking any information that will assist in the identification and arrest of the suspects.

Police are currently looking for a male and female suspect.

[PDF: Silent Witness flyer regarding two suspect burglary]

The female they are searching for is 40 to 45 years old, and 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches in height.

She has a medium build and was last seen wearing a black and white dress.

The male suspect is reportedly 35 to 40 years old, and 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches in height.

He also has a medium build, dark hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.