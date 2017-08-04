Evacuations orders lifted in Mayer after heavy rains threaten flooding

Flooding in Mayer on July 19 after heavy monsoon rain. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Flooding and heavy rains have triggered evacuation orders in parts of Mayer near Big Bug Creek. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Evacuations were ordered for parts of Mayer Friday afternoon after heavy monsoon rains hit the area. By 2 p.m. the evacuation order was lifted, according to Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

The Penguin Air and Plumbing News Chopper was overhead as flooding headwater raced down Big Bug Creek, sweeping away everything in its path, including a pair of tents belonging to some campers near Cordes Junction.

This is the second time this monsoon season that the area has seen dangerous flash flooding.

The increase in flood activity comes near the area of the Goodwin Fire scar. That fire tore up the vegetation in the area, leaving nothing to soak up the water from monsoon rains.

A shelter for evacuees was set up at Mayer High School.

According to a Red Cross volunteer, no evacuees showed up needing their services.

People who live in the area said today's storm "wasn't as bad as last month's" flash flood.

Mark Mills' backyard backs up to Big Bug Creek near Central and said today's flood could've been worse.

"It barely touched us," said Mills. "We channeled it and it shot itself right back into the creek and we used the sandbags the county gave us and we're feeling really good about life right now."

Mills tells me the neighborhood worked together to prepare for this storm.

"Real happy with my work and my neighbor's work and the way we pitched in together," he explained.

However, Mills is still worried about a future storm.

"If we get hard hit again, these houses are gone," he said.

"We don't sleep anymore. (My wife and I) we sleep in shifts, because every night there's a threat of a thunderstorm."

The Yavapai Sheriff's Office said nobody needed to be rescued and nobody was hurt from today's flash flood.

FLASH FLOOD EVACUATIONS HAVE BEEN LIFTED AS OF 2 PM FOR ALL AREAS BETWEEN MAYER AND CORDES LAKES.



Creek waters... https://t.co/sGV9AI6zNf — Yavapai Co Sheriff (@YavapaiSheriff) August 4, 2017

1"-2" of rain fell at the north end of the #GoodwinFire Scar. Please share any reports of flash flooding in Mayer or Spring Valley. pic.twitter.com/FVLFfoJHLX — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 4, 2017

